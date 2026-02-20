Everything to Know About Mississippi State Baseball vs. Delaware on Friday

Fresh off a 19-0 run‑rule win over Alcorn State, Mississippi State turns its attention to Delaware for a three‑game set this weekend in Starkville.

The Blue Hens are 1.3 and still searching for consistency, but they’ve shown flashes and will try to bring that into the weekend series.

Here’s everything to know about Friday’s series-opening game.

𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/RcHdgzp9f2 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 20, 2026

The Opponent: Delaware

Delaware heads to town with a 1-3 record after being swept at Elon last weekend. The Blue Hens were able to bounce back for a 6-4 win over La Salle at home on Tuesday.

Greg Mamula's club is hovering at the Mendoza mark offensively, hitting just .200 entering play. Delaware does have three homers this year but haven't shown much aggression on the bases thus far, just 1-of-2 on steal attempts. The Blue Hens also field at a .942 clip.

Delaware only has three batters hitting above .250 on its team, led by senior first baseman Evan Boldin's .462 average. Bouldin, junior right fielder Vincent Davis and sophomore left fielder Noah Burroughs have all homered with Bouldin and Burroughs pacing the Blue Hens with four RBIs apiece. Sophomore third baseman Harry Carr has the team's lone stolen base.

Delaware's pitching staff rolls into the weekend with a collective ERA of 8.18 with 37 strikeouts and 31 walks in 33 innings. Opposing teams have hit .263 against them with four long balls.

Six hurlers for the Blue Hens have perfect ERAs with junior Jackson Hulcher topping the team with 10 strikeouts.

Weather Forecast

Fans attending Friday’s game at Dudy Noble Field may want to bring their rain gear along with them.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 5 mph.” The forecast doesn’t get much better at night with “showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

How to Watch: Delaware at No. 4 Mississippi State

Who: Delaware Blue Hens (1-3) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)

When: 4 p.m., Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m., Sunday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 4, Delaware 3 (2001 NCAA Columbus Regional)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alcorn State 19-0 (7 inn.)

Last time out, Blue Hens: def. La Salle, 6-4

Projected Pitching Matchup

RHP Brady Blum (0-1, 45.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan McPherson (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

This weekend on the mound pic.twitter.com/pCkKX8MazE — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 19, 2026

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBD

DAWG FEED: