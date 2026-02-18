How to Watch No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball vs. Alcorn State

No. 4 Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor implemented a new look batting lineup Tuesday against Troy and it worked fairly well for the Bulldogs.

They won 13-7 on Tuesday night and players like freshman Jacob Parker were able to make their first start as a Bulldog.

“I’ve talked to the team about the fact that we have a lot of good players who want opportunities. After the weekend, I told the guys who hadn’t gotten those chances to stay ready and stay hungry. Tonight just felt like the right time,” first-year coach Brian O’Connor said. “Vytas Valincius swung the bat exceptionally well for us in the preseason…Chone James did a really nice job catching on Saturday, so we elected to put him back in there… I also wanted to get Jacob Parker in there tonight, and he’ll get more opportunities moving forward because I think he’s a special hitter, too.”

Wednesday may afford O’Connor a chance to get more players like Valincius, James and Parker some playing time since the Bulldogs have never lost to Alcorn State.

Here’s everything to know about Wednesday afternoon’s game at Dudy Noble Field.

The Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State enters Wednesday's affair at 1-2 after playing in the MLB HBCU Power Series at Trustmark Park in Pearl over the weekend. The Braves lost to Grambling 11-1 and Prairie View A&M 15-10 but bounced back with an 8-7 victory over Jackson State in 10-innings on Sunday.

The Braves are hitting .230 as a team with no homers but are also averaging 6.3 runs an outing. The Braves have swiped seven bases in eight tries and have a fielding percentage of .913 after committing 11 errors during their first three contests.

Senior Rayfield Adams III tops Alcorn State with a .429 batting average while sophomore Kanious Davis has been the biggest base thief after going 2-for-2 on his steal attempts.

Braves hurlers have an 8.54 ERA with more walks (26) than strikeouts (23) so far this season through 26 1/3 innings. Opposing teams have hit .282 against them but have only surrendered one long ball.

Weather Forecast

Fans sitting in the outfield at Dudy Noble Field might want to pay a little bit of extra attention during Wednesday’s game. The forecast call for slightly strong winds during the afternoon, but will decrease at night fall.

From the National Weather Service, this afternoon in Starkville will be “Cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

How to Watch: Alcorn State at No. 4 Mississippi State

Who: Alcorn State Braves at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: 4 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 18-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 11, Alcorn State 0 (2024)

Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State 13, Troy 7

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Alcorn State, 8-7

Projected Pitching Matchup

LHP Caden Wade (0-0) vs. TBD

Batting Lineups

TBD

