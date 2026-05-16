How to Watch: No. 13 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas A&M

Mississippi State has played 54 games this season and it's no surprise Game No. 55 will be one of the most important of the season.

The Bulldogs will finish off its regular season schedule Saturday morning against No. 10 Texas A&M in what should be another high-scoring contest.

Another win will help Mississippi State feel more comfortable about its NCAA Regional hosting spot and, possibly, improve its seeding in the SEC Tournament next week.

Here's everything to know about Saturday's regular s

Game Two Recap

Mississippi State kept trading blows with Texas A&M on Friday night, but the Aggies had the last swing in an 11-9 loss that felt like a four-hour boxing match.

The Bulldogs hit four home runs and piled up 12 hits, including two blasts from Noah Sullivan and a two-run shot from Ryder Woodson, but Texas A&M’s lineup was just as relentless.

Caden Sorrell drove in six runs and Blake Binderup added a three-run homer as the Aggies scored in five of the first six innings to even the series in College Station.

Mississippi State clawed back multiple times, trimming an 8-5 deficit to one run in both the fourth and sixth innings, but Texas A&M answered each push and got three scoreless innings from Clayton Freshcorn to close it out.

Ben Davis steadied MSU’s bullpen with 2.1 scoreless frames, but the early damage held. The series wraps Saturday with Mississippi State looking to secure its 40th win and another SEC road series.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Ryan McPherson vs. LHP Ethan Darden

McPherson: 3-1, 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 34.1 IP, 28 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 40 SO, .217 Opp. BA

Darden: 4-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 IP, 25 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 12 BB, 22 SO, .236 Opp. BA

Pher on the hill pic.twitter.com/0iYtoIFLVL — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 16, 2026

Weather Forecast

Wind has been a factor in each of the first two games of the weekend series and will be sticking around for Saturday's rubber match. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is "Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph."

How to Watch: No. 13 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas A&M

Who: No. 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs (39-15, 16-13 SEC) at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (38-13, 17-11 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-24

Last Meeting: Texas A&M 11, Mississippi State 9 (Friday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Auburn, 13-2 (7 innings)

Last time out, Aggies: lost to No. 20 Ole Miss, 6-5

Mississippi State

All available.

Texas A&M

Out

P #12 Josh Stewart

P #20 Aiden Sims

P #28 Caden McCoy

Game Time Decision

IF/P #2 Nico Partida

IF #6 Boston Kellner