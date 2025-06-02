Expectations are clear for Mississippi State's new coach: win championships
Mississippi State wanted to hire a baseball coach that would signify to all of college baseball that it is the premier program in the country.
And that’s exactly what happened.
In less than an hour after the Bulldogs’ 2025 season ended, Mississippi State announced it had hired longtime Virginia coach Brian O’Connor to take the helm.
O’Connor’s resume instantly puts in the top tier of SEC baseball coaches. He’s won 917 games, a college world series in 2015, has made seven CWS appearances including three in the last five years. Three-time national coach of the year, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and more than 100 players picked in MLB Drafts.
"Brian O'Connor is one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in college baseball. He's a national champion, a Hall of Famer, and a proven leader with a track record of building a championship-caliber program,” Athletics Director Zac Selmon said. “This is a defining moment for Mississippi State Baseball and a powerful step forward for our program, our players and our fans.”
Based on reports, Mississippi State is making a huge investment in O’Connor. He’s reportedly going to be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the SEC and will have a large amount of NIL dollars to spend.
O’Connor will need to use that money wisely because there won’t be many other coaches facing more pressure next season than he will in Starkville.
"Mississippi State represents everything I love about college baseball — tradition, passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” O’Connor said. “I've coached against this program and followed it closely for years. The atmosphere at Dudy Noble Field is nationally recognized as the best in the sport. I'm incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead a program with this kind of legacy and fan base. Mississippi State has set the standard in college baseball, and I can't wait to get to work, build relationships and compete for championships in Starkville."
O’Connor will be expected to build a championship-caliber roster quickly. That will probably come through the transfer portal that opened Monday and includes 12 former Virginia players already. (Mississippi State has just three players in the portal.)
The expectations are clear: national championships. Not just, but multiple. Anything less wouldn’t be a complete failure, but it’s pretty close.