Three priorities for new Mississippi State's new defensive coordinator

New Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has a mountainous challenge ahead of him.

No, it’s not overcoming the shock of coach Jeff Lebby adding to his staff the man who he replaced. It’s about fixing what’s been one of the worst defenses in the SEC the last two seasons.

The problems and issues plaguing the Mississippi State defense have been well documented. Little to no pass rush. Can’t stop rushing attacks. Ill-timed penalties. Questionable coaching strategies and play calls.

The defense did improve in 2025 from its 2024 self, but the changes weren’t enough. The Bulldogs ended the season with the second-worst defense in the SEC.

It can be argued that if Mississippi State’s defense was better, it’d be preparing for a bowl game right now instead of hiring a new defensive staff.

But, here we are. Arnett has a tough challenge ahead of him and here are three things Arnett should focus on right away.

Transfer Portal

The Bulldogs’ 2026 signing class is mostly complete. They have 29 signees, mostly from the junior college ranks. Some might see playing time as true freshmen, like Bralan Womack or Micah Nickerson.

But the biggest impact will come from the transfer portal.

Lebby has already talked about targeting defensive linemen in the transfer portal and for good reason. Improving along the defensive line will go a long way to fixing the pass rush and run defense woes.

It’s still too early to identify specific players Mississippi State should target. But the strategy should be going to the top defensive linemen in the portal with a blank check.

Safety will be another position the Bulldogs will need to target with three starters have used all of their eligibility.

Retain best players

This includes both keeping the best players from entering the transfer portal and convincing at least one Bulldog to forgo the NFL Draft.

Cornerback Kelley Jones has drawn praise from the likes of Mel Kiper Jr. and other NFL Draft media. He could be a top three round draft pick should he enter the draft.

As for key players to retain, players like Jaray Bledsoe come to mind. Bledsoe played in all 12 games and recorded 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He should have one more year of eligibility.

But that list could also include linebacker Jalen Smith and Tyler Lockhart, among others.

The point being Arnett’s job of improving the Bulldogs’ defense is already hard enough and don’t want to make it any more difficult by having to replace best players.

New look defense

One of the biggest gripes Mississippi State fans had was Hutzler’s utilization of three-man defensive fronts.

When teams are averaging nearly 200 rushing yards a game, fans would expect to see more defensive lineman on the field. Even if there are great defenses that primarily use a three-man front, fans were tired of seeing it from the Bulldogs.

Arnett’s defensive playbook may be based on a three-man front, too. But it’d be in his best interests to at least make it look different for the fans’ sake.

DAWG FEED: