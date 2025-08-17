Former Mississippi State Bulldogs in AAA Roundup
Eight former Mississippi State players find themselves on the precipice of getting called up to the Show. Some already have been called up once or twice, but are currently playing for their club's AAA teams.
Here's where they stand as the season end approaches.
Eric Cerantola – Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)
Pos. P Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-21
Record: 1-2 ERA: 4.96 G: 25 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 32.2 K: 38 BB: 18
Notes: Cerantola has made back-to-back shutout relief outings working an inning in each appearance and surrendered just one hit.
Gavin Collins – Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)
Pos. C Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-16
AVG: .230 AB: 200 H: 46 R: 25 2B: 8 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 24 BB: 24 SB: 2 OPS: .626
Notes: Collins singled and walked at Charlotte on Aug. 14.
Justin Foscue – Round Rock Express (Rangers)
Pos. 1B Height: 5-11 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .111 AB: 9 H: 1 R: 0 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 2 BB: 0 SB: 0 OPS: .333
MiLB AVG: .253 AB: 285 H: 72 R: 48 2B: 19 3B: 0 HR: 12 RBI: 49 BB: 39 SB: 5 OPS: .794
Notes: Foscue went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, walk and two RBIs at Albuquerque on Aug. 10.
J.P. France – Sugarland Space Cowboys (Astros)
Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018
Record: 0-2 ERA: 8.31 G: 5 GS: 5 SV: 0 IP: 13 K: 15 BB: 13*
Notes: France struck out seven across a four-inning start (both season highs) against Salt Lake on Aug. 14 as part of a rehab assignment.
Dakota Hudson – Salt Lake Bees (Angels)
Pos. P Height: 6-5 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-16
Record: 6-6 ERA: 7.34 G: 22 GS: 18 SV: 0 IP: 99.1 K: 70 BB: 40
Notes: Hudson has 40 wins and 364 career strikeouts at the MLB level.
Christian Macleod – St. Paul Saints (Twins)
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 227 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2020-21
Record: 1-4 ERA: 3.17 G: 19 GS: 16 SV: 0 IP: 65.1 K: 69 BB: 32*
Notes: MacLeod picked up his first win of the season following four scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts at Omaha on Aug. 13.
Ethan Small – Sacramento River Cats (Giants)
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 219 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016, 18-19
Notes: Small is currently on the injured list.
Hunter Stovall – Durham Bulls (Rays)
Pos. 2B Height: 5-8 Weight: 170 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
AVG: .209 AB: 234 H: 49 R: 21 2B: 4 3B: 1 HR: 6 RBI: 29 BB: 17 SB: 3 OPS: .577*
Notes: Stovall doubled at Memphis on Aug. 9.
*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.