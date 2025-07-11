Cowbell Corner

Former Mississippi State great to compete in home run derby

The Athletics' Brent Rooker will be one of eight batters looking to win the home run derby ahead of Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Taylor Hodges

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park.
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mississippi State fans have a reason to tune in to this year’s home run derby.

Former Bulldog and current Athletics’ designated hitter Brent Rooker will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta next week. The home run derby is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

“Competing in the Home Run Derby has always been a dream of mine,” Rooker said on social media. “Can’t wait to make it happen next week in Atlanta! See ya there!”

Rooker will be one of eight competitors in the event along with Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton, Oneil Cruz, Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. and James Wood.

So far this season, Rooker has hit 19 home runs and 54 RBIs. Last season was his coming out party. He hit .293 with 39 home runs, 26 doubles, a pair of triples and 112 RBIs. It was easily his best MLB season after leaving Starkville as one of the greatest Bulldogs ever.

Rooker is only the second player in SEC history to win the batting Triple Crown in 2017, along with SEC Player of the Year. He hit 37 home runs in his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

He’s also now the seventh former Mississippi State player to make multiple All-Star Game appearances, joining Will Clark, Jonathan Papelbon, Rafael Palmeiro, Boo Ferriss, Buddy Myer and Brandon Woodruff.

Rooker will also play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game as the American League’s reserve designated hitter. Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn was named the starting DH.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball