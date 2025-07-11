Former Mississippi State great to compete in home run derby
Mississippi State fans have a reason to tune in to this year’s home run derby.
Former Bulldog and current Athletics’ designated hitter Brent Rooker will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta next week. The home run derby is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.
“Competing in the Home Run Derby has always been a dream of mine,” Rooker said on social media. “Can’t wait to make it happen next week in Atlanta! See ya there!”
Rooker will be one of eight competitors in the event along with Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton, Oneil Cruz, Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. and James Wood.
So far this season, Rooker has hit 19 home runs and 54 RBIs. Last season was his coming out party. He hit .293 with 39 home runs, 26 doubles, a pair of triples and 112 RBIs. It was easily his best MLB season after leaving Starkville as one of the greatest Bulldogs ever.
Rooker is only the second player in SEC history to win the batting Triple Crown in 2017, along with SEC Player of the Year. He hit 37 home runs in his four seasons with the Bulldogs.
He’s also now the seventh former Mississippi State player to make multiple All-Star Game appearances, joining Will Clark, Jonathan Papelbon, Rafael Palmeiro, Boo Ferriss, Buddy Myer and Brandon Woodruff.
Rooker will also play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game as the American League’s reserve designated hitter. Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn was named the starting DH.