VIDEO: Justin Foscue's first comments as an official member of the Texas Rangers organization

Former Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue put pen to paper and signed with the Texas Rangers on Friday. Foscue inked for a signing bonus of $3.25 million after Texas selected him in the first round of the MLB Draft with the 14th overall pick last week.

On Friday, the former Bulldog put on a Rangers jersey and cap and met with the media for the first time as an official member of the franchise. Hear several comments from Foscue's introductory press conference above and watch on as he signs his deal.