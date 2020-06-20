Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

VIDEO: Justin Foscue's first comments as an official member of the Texas Rangers organization

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue put pen to paper and signed with the Texas Rangers on Friday. Foscue inked for a signing bonus of $3.25 million after Texas selected him in the first round of the MLB Draft with the 14th overall pick last week.

On Friday, the former Bulldog put on a Rangers jersey and cap and met with the media for the first time as an official member of the franchise. Hear several comments from Foscue's introductory press conference above and watch on as he signs his deal.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA baseball regionals and more banned from Mississippi unless flag changes

NCAA Board of Governors announced the change on Friday

Joel Coleman

by

darrell3535

Mississippi State baseball and softball coaches issue statements calling for flag change

No baseball regionals, softball regionals or other NCAA postseason events can be held in Mississippi unless state flag gets changed

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Justin Foscue signs with Texas Rangers

Foscue was the 14th overall pick in this year's MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

State flag may prohibit Mississippi schools from hosting SEC Championships unless it's changed

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says it's "past time" for Mississippi flag to change

Joel Coleman

Fountain reportedly set to join Bulldogs

Mississippi State basketball gets commitment from Derek Fountain of Holly Springs

Joel Coleman

Zach Arnett Q&A Part 2: MSU's DC discusses his linebackers, Mike Leach and more

Mississippi State defensive coordinator talks about Errol Thompson and the MSU coaching staff coming together

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Where do Mississippi State officials stand on possibility of changing the state flag?

Mississippi is only state still under NCAA’s postseason ban due to current flag

Joel Coleman

MSU football notes: Trio of players picked preseason All-SEC, plus a scheduling update

Three Bulldogs get preseason honors and MSU adds a home-and-home series

Joel Coleman

by

darrell3535

NCAA approves football summer/preseason model

Bulldogs allowed to start preseason camp on August 7

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog basketball player Tyson Carter signs pro contract

Carter will play for a team based in Greece

Joel Coleman

by

BamaDawg