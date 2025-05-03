Game Preview: Kentucky at Mississippi State, Double Header
The schedule may have changed, but the goal hasn’t for Mississippi State: put aside the off-the-field drama and win.
The Bulldogs still have a path to the NCAA Tournament that doesn’t involve winning the SEC tournament and getting that automatic bid. But to do that, the Bulldogs (26-19, 7-14 SEC) need to beat Kentucky (25-17, 10-11 SEC) twice.
It’s not impossible. Mississippi State won its series against Alabama earlier this season and has built leads in a lot of their recent games. If the Bulldogs find a way to hold onto those leads, they’ll make the field of 64.
But the path must begin now.
Here’s everything to know about Mississippi State and Kentucky’s double header at Dudy Noble Field, including game one starting lineups, injury updates, weather forecast (yes, storms are in the forecast again) and tv listings.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Joe Powell, C
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup
- Tyler Bell, SS
- Ryan Schwartz, RF
- Cole Hage, LF
- Hudson Brown, DH
- Kyuss Gargett, 3B
- Devin Burkes, C
- Luke Lawrence, 2B
- James McCoy, 1B
- Shaun Montoya, CF
Pitching Matchups
Game 1: RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 41.2 IP, 31 SO, 15 BB, 17 ER, .214 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 61.1 IP, 89 SO, 15 BB, 26 ER, .219 b/avg.)
Game 2: RHP Nic McCay (4-0, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 54 SO, 31 BB, 20 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 33 IP, 37 SO, 11 BB, 15 ER, .222 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Kentucky
Out
- INF Ethan Hindle
- OF Will Marcy
- RHP Robert Hogan
Mississippi State
Out
- C Jackson Owen
- LHP Charlie Foster
- RHP Chase Hungate
- RHP Gavin Black
- RHP JT Schnoor
Weather Forecast
The major thunderstorms appear to have passed Starkville, but there is still a chance for some storms around gametime. AccuWeather’s forecast has a 54 percent chance of storms at 2 p.m. and then less than 50 percent the rest of the game. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and there will some sunshine between clouds.
How to Watch
When: 2 p.m., Saturday; Game 2 will start 40 minutes after the end of the first game
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats