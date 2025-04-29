Game Preview: Memphis at Mississippi State Baseball
Tuesday night’s midweek game between Mississippi State and Memphis was just going to be a rematch of an earlier game. Now, though, it’s the start of a new era in Starkville.
The post-Chris Lemonis era begins Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Memphis. The Bulldogs won the first meeting earlier this month, 5-3. Noah Sullivan and Hunter Hines both homered in that game with Ryan McPherson picking up the win on the mound following four scoreless innings of relief with eight strikeouts and only surrendered one hit. Stone Simmons came on to close out the game and recorded his first save in 1,431 days.
But things are different for the Bulldogs, who sit in 14th place in the SEC standings on the outside of most NCAA Tournament projections. The school fired the only coach to lead Mississippi State to a national championship on Monday with the Bulldogs 25-19 overall and 7-14 in the SEC. The only teams they are ahead of in the SEC standings are South Carolina (five SEC wins) and Missouri (no SEC wins).
A lot of attention has already been paid to who will be the Bulldogs’ next coach, even though there’s still three SEC series left to be played, plus the SEC tournament before the NCAA selection committee fills out the 64-team bracket.
Here's everything to know about Tuesday night’s game between Mississippi State and Memphis on SECN+:
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Ross Highfill, C
- Lukas Buckner, 2B
Memphis Tigers Starting Lineup
- Cade Greer, CF
- Justin Fogel, LF
- Shane Cox, 2B
- Cade Tucker, 1B
- Carter McKay, DH
- Michael Politte, 3B
- Chase Nixon, RF
- Jonah Sutton, C
- Creek Robertson, SS
Pitching Matchup
Caden Robinson (1-2, 6.12 ERA, 25 IP, 24 SO, 14 BB, 17 ER, .297 b/avg.) vs. Noah Sullivan (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 15.1 IP, 10 SO, 3 BB, 4 ER, .271 b/avg.)
Weather Report
The Tigers and Bulldogs will have great weather for their Tuesday night game. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperatures in the low 80s at game time and no chance of rain. Winds will be mild with gusts reaching up to 13 mph.
How to Watch: Memphis at Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats