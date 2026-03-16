Mississippi State Set To Host Top In-State Safety For Official Visit

Mississippi State is trying to make the most of the chaos that followed Lane Kiffin’s jump from Ole Miss to LSU, and one of the biggest opportunities on the board is Ridgeland safety Trae Collins.

The Bulldogs will get their shot soon. Collins is scheduled for an official visit to Starkville on June 19, giving State a real chance to capitalize on a recruitment that reopened the moment Kiffin left Oxford.

Collins decommitted from Ole Miss last November, and while the Rebels have worked hard to stay in the picture, his recruitment has turned into a statewide battle.

"Ole Miss, I want to thank you and your staff for the opportunity to be a part of your program and for believing in me throughout the recruiting process," Collins wrote in a social media post about his decision to reopen his recruitment.

"After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment to explore other opportunities that I feel are the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me and wish the team success moving forward."

He is one of the top prospects in Mississippi for the 2027 class and is ranked as the No. 20 safety nationally. His junior season backed that up with 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and two tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Collins has the frame and production that makes him a priority for every major program in the region.

His visit schedule reflects that. He will start at Arkansas on May 29, then head to Tulane from June 4 through 6. Ole Miss gets its official visit June 12-14, and Mississippi State hosts him the next weekend. Georgia Tech and Miami are also expected to get visits once dates are finalized.

For Mississippi State, this is the kind of opportunity you circle. A top in‑state defender, once committed to your biggest rival, now back on the market with a clean slate.

The Bulldogs have been steady in their pursuit since Collins reopened his recruitment, and getting him on campus for a multi‑day visit gives them a real chance to make a move.

Ole Miss is still very much in the race, but Mississippi State has positioned itself well.

With the fallout from Kiffin’s departure still reshaping parts of the 2027 class, the Bulldogs are trying to take advantage where they can.

Landing Collins would be one of the clearest signs yet that they are doing exactly that.