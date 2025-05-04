Game Preview: Mississippi State aims for sweep of Kentucky
Headed into the weekend, Kentucky was considered to be one of the 12-13 SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament and Mississippi State wasn’t.
The Bulldogs (28-19, 9-14) may still not be included many NCAA Tournament bracket projections next week but if the Wildcats (25-19, 10-13 SEC) are in the field of 64, Mississippi State has an argument for itself to be included.
Saturday’s double header sweep by the Bulldogs moved them up seven spots in the RPI rankings and now sit one spot ahead of Kentucky (and two in front of Texas A&M). Another win Sunday would see that ranking increase even further, possibly to a point where the Bulldogs have to be included in bracket projections.
Here’s everything to know about Mississippi State and Kentucky’s series finale at Dudy Noble Field, including game one starting lineups, injury updates, weather forecast (yes, storms are in the forecast again) and tv listings.
Mississippi state Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Joe Powell, C
- Ross Highfill, RF
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup
- Tyler Bell, SS
- Hage Cole, LF
- Carson Hansen, DH
- James McCoy, 1B
- Luke Lawrence, 2B
- Griffin Cameron, CF
- Shaun Montoya, RF
- Dylan Koontz, 3B
- Raphael Pelletier, C
Pitching Matchup
LHP Ben Cleaver (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 68 SO, 21 BB, 20 ER, .176 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 7.03 ERA, 39.2 IP, 48 SO, 17 BB, 31 ER, .278 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Kentucky
Out
- INF Ethan Hindle
- OF Will Marcy
- RHP Robert Hogan
Game Time Decision
- INF Kyuss Gargett
Mississippi State
Out
- C Jackson Owen
- LHP Charlie Foster
- RHP Chase Hungate
- RHP Gavin Black
- RHP JT Schnoor
Weather Report
After back-to-back days of weather delays and postponements, the Bulldogs and Wildcats will get to play in perfect playing conditions. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperature in the mid 60s with minimal clouds and wins (8 mph and gusts up to 12 mph).
How to Watch
When: Noon, Sunday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats