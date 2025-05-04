Cowbell Corner

Game Preview: Mississippi State aims for sweep of Kentucky

The Bulldogs and Wildcats won't have to worry about any inclement weather delaying their Sunday game, but both teams have other things to worry about.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State pitcher Evan Siary signals to his teammates in the field during the second of Saturday's double header at Dudy Noble Field.
Headed into the weekend, Kentucky was considered to be one of the 12-13 SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament and Mississippi State wasn’t.

The Bulldogs (28-19, 9-14) may still not be included many NCAA Tournament bracket projections next week but if the Wildcats (25-19, 10-13 SEC) are in the field of 64, Mississippi State has an argument for itself to be included.

Saturday’s double header sweep by the Bulldogs moved them up seven spots in the RPI rankings and now sit one spot ahead of Kentucky (and two in front of Texas A&M). Another win Sunday would see that ranking increase even further, possibly to a point where the Bulldogs have to be included in bracket projections.

Here’s everything to know about Mississippi State and Kentucky’s series finale at Dudy Noble Field, including game one starting lineups, injury updates, weather forecast (yes, storms are in the forecast again) and tv listings.

Mississippi state Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Gehrig Frei, LF
  2. Sawyer Reeves, SS
  3. Ace Reese, 3B
  4. Noah Sullivan, DH
  5. Hunter Hines, 1B
  6. Bryce Chance, CF
  7. Joe Powell, C
  8. Ross Highfill, RF
  9. Gatlin Sanders, 2B

Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup

  1. Tyler Bell, SS
  2. Hage Cole, LF
  3. Carson Hansen, DH
  4. James McCoy, 1B
  5. Luke Lawrence, 2B
  6. Griffin Cameron, CF
  7. Shaun Montoya, RF
  8. Dylan Koontz, 3B
  9. Raphael Pelletier, C

Pitching Matchup

LHP Ben Cleaver (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 68 SO, 21 BB, 20 ER, .176 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 7.03 ERA, 39.2 IP, 48 SO, 17 BB, 31 ER, .278 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Kentucky

Out

  • INF Ethan Hindle
  • OF Will Marcy
  • RHP Robert Hogan

Game Time Decision

  • INF Kyuss Gargett

Mississippi State

Out

  • C Jackson Owen
  • LHP Charlie Foster
  • RHP Chase Hungate
  • RHP Gavin Black
  • RHP JT Schnoor

Weather Report

After back-to-back days of weather delays and postponements, the Bulldogs and Wildcats will get to play in perfect playing conditions. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperature in the mid 60s with minimal clouds and wins (8 mph and gusts up to 12 mph).

How to Watch

When: Noon, Sunday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

