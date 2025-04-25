Game Preview: Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn
Mississippi State's postseason doesn't rest entirely on the result of this weekend's SEC series against No. 11 Auburn, but the path to a berth in the NCAA Baseball Tournament will be a lot easier with a successful series this weekend.
The Bulldogs have a few different paths to ensure their season continues beyond the SEC Tournament next month, but the easiest is to win as many games as possible. That begins with taking advantage of gmes where one of the nation's best pitchers is on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Pico Kohn, who was recently named to the 2025 National Pitcher of the Year watchlist, will be on the mound for the Bulldogs on Friday night. Kohn ranks fifth in the SEC in strikeouts, tied for seventh in innings pitched and ninth in ERA. He'd be the third Bulldog to win such an award, joining Chris Stratton in 2012 and Ethan Small in 2019.
Here's everything to know about Friday's series-opening game between Mississippi State and Auburn on SECN+:
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
- Joe Powell, C
Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup
- Chris Rembert, DH
- Bristol Carter, LF
- Ike Irish, RF
- Cade Belyeu, CF
- Eric Snow, 2B
- Cooper McMurray, 1B
- Deric Fabian, SS
- Chase Fralick, C
- Eric Guevara, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP Pico Kohn (4-1, 3.29 ERA, 54.2 IP, 81 SO, 14 BB, 20 ER, .204 b/avg.) vs. RHP Samuel Dutton (5-2, 2.43 ERA, 55.2 IP, 64 SO, 12 BB, 15 ER, .249 b/avg.)
Injury Report
No major surprises from either Auburn or Mississippi State in their gameday Student-Athlete Availability Reports. Mississippi State will be without RHPs Chase Hungate, Gavin Black and JT Schnoor, LHP Charlie Foster and catcher Jackson Owen. The Tigers will not have RHPs Alex Petrovic and Clinton Harris available and catcher Cale Stricklin.
Weather Report
The Bulldogs’ aren’t in Starkville this weekend for the heavy rain coming through, but they may not be able to avoid all of the bad weather. AccuWeather’s forecast has a 50 percent chance of rain at game time. Temperatures will start off in the mid-70s and decrease further into the night.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats