Game Preview: Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn series finale

The Bulldogs barely avoided repeating history Saturday night in a 12-7 win and has a chance Sunday to clinch a big SEC series win.

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Gehrig Frei (34) foul tips the ball as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025.
To quote Mark Twain, history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

Mississippi State avoided repeating its history of losing games it was leading Saturday night in a 12-7 win against No. 11 Auburn. But the game certainly looked like it would be a repeat of history.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the eighth inning and, trailing 11-7, was one swing away from tying the game. Mississippi State escaped and added an insurance run in the ninth inning to secure the win.

Can the Bulldogs do it again? Or, more importantly, can the Bulldogs build a lead without allowing a comeback? We’ll find out soon enough in a game that could have big implications on the SEC standings and Mississippi State’s NCAA Tournament resume.

Here's everything to know about the series-deciding game between Mississippi State and Auburn on SECN+:

Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Gehrig Frei, LF
  2. Sawyer Reeves, SS
  3. Ace Reese, 3B
  4. Noah Sullivan, DH
  5. Hunter Hines, 1B
  6. Bryce Chance, CF
  7. Dylan Cupp, 2B
  8. Ross Highfill, RF
  9. Joe Powell, C

Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Chris Rembert, 2B
  2. Bub Terrell, LF
  3. Ike Irish, RF
  4. Cooper McMurray, 1B
  5. Eric Guevara, 3B
  6. Lucas Steele, DH
  7. Cade Belyeu, CF
  8. Chase Fralick, C
  9. Deric Fabian, SS

Pitching Matchup

RHP Karson Ligon (4-4, 5.63 ERA, 38.1 IP, 47 SO, 14 BB, 24 ER, .252 b/avg.) vs.
RHP Cam Tilly (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 25.1 IP, 36 SO, 13 BB, 12 ER, .151 b/avg.)

Injury Report

No major surprises from either Auburn or Mississippi State in their gameday Student-Athlete Availability Reports. Mississippi State will be without RHPs Chase Hungate, Gavin Black and JT Schnoor, LHP Charlie Foster and catcher Jackson Owen. The Tigers will not have RHPs Alex Petrovic and Clinton Harris available and catcher Cale Stricklin.

Weather Report

Mississippi State and Auburn will have near-perfect baseball weather for its series-deciding game Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s at gametime with party sunny skies and little-to-no wind.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Published
