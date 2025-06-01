Game Preview: Mississippi State Faces Elimination Against Northeastern
Mississippi State fans are hoping their team has a long Sunday ahead.
The Bulldogs face elimination in an 11 a.m. game against Northeastern, who the Bulldogs beat in Friday’s Tallahassee NCAA Regional game. The winner of the game will face Florida State at 5 p.m. today and would have to win to come back Monday for a winner-takes-all game.
Northeastern still has a great pitching staff, but won’t have two of its best pitchers available after starting Friday and Saturday games. The Huskies barely scrapped by Bethune-Cookman, 4-3, in Saturday’s elimination game.
Here’s everything to know about Sunday morning’s elimination game between Mississippi State and Northeastern.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Joe Powell, C
- Lukas Buckner, SS
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Northeastern Huskies Starting Lineup
- Ryan Gerety, RF
- CAm Maldonado, CF
- Harrison Feinberg, LF
- Jack Goodman, SS
- Carmelo Musacchia, 2B
- Matt Brinker, DH
- Alex Lane, 1B
- Gregory Bozzo, C
- Jack Doyle, 3B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Evan Siary (2-1, 4.12 ERA, 48 IP, 63 SO, 15 BB, 22 ER, .228 b/avg.) vs. RHP Aiven Cabral (10-2, 2.74 ERA, 85.1 IP, 73 SO, 14 BB, 26 ER, .26y b/avg.).
Weather Forecast
AccuWeather’s forecast predicts temperatures to be the low 80s at game time. It’ll be a sunny day without any rain in the forecast. Winds won’t be significant at five mph and gusts up to nine.
How to Watch: Northeastern vs. Mississippi State
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (35-22, 15-15 SEC) vs. Northeastern Huskies (49-10, 25-2 CAA)
When: 11 a.m., Sunday
Where: Dick Howser Stadium; Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats