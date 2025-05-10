Game Preview: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State, Game 3
Nearly 15,000 fans showed up Friday at Dudy Noble Field to watch Mississippi State take on No. 24 Ole Miss.
It’s the seventh-largest on-campus crowd size in NCAA history and was the 141st time the stadium had 10,000 fans or more.
That could change Saturday when the Bulldogs and Rebels wrap up their SEC series, unless Mother Nature has other plans.
Rain and storms have already tested each team’s ability adapt to sudden changes with Friday becoming a double header day and Sunday’s game being moved up to Saturday night.
And there's a chance Saturday's game has to be paused midway through and resumed later.
Here's everything to know about Saturday's series between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, including starting lineups, injury report, weather forecast and streaming options.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Joe Powell, C
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
TBA
Pitching Matchup
RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 43.1 IP, 45 SO, 18 BB, 26 ER, .266 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 6.75 ERA, 42.2 IP, 52 SO, 18 BB, 32 ER, .271 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Mississippi State
Out
C Jackson Owen
LHP Charlie Foster
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor
Ole Miss
Out
IF Brayden Randle
RHP Brayden Jones
Weather Forecast
The series finale was moved up to Saturday night because of rain and storms are forecast for most of Sunday and the teams will try to get their game played in a window of no rain tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at game time and winds will be slight at 10 mph.
How to Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Who: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (34-16, 14-12 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-20, 11-15 SEC)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats