Game Preview: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State starts with double header
It looks the theme for each of Mississippi State’s baseball games against Ole Miss this season will be about rain.
When the two teams met last month in Pearl, Miss. for the 2025 Governor’s Cup, there was a nearly-hour long delay early in the game because of rain (and more would come later without stopping play). Now, the Bulldogs and No. 24-ranked Rebels weekend series will be heavily impacted by rain.
As already reported, the weekend schedule has been adjusted and the two teams will play a double header Friday. That will start at 4 p.m. on SECN+ and game two will start 40 minutes after game one on SEC Network. (No changes were made to Sunday’s game.)
Ole Miss comes to Starkville for its second-straight series on the road. Last weekend, the Rebels lost the series 2-1 to No. 21 Oklahoma. The two losses for the Rebels were by a combined four runs, which is the same number of runs they won by in the Sunday finale.
Mississippi State, despite losing its coach two weeks ago, is riding high after sweeping Kentucky last weekend and setting itself up to make the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s everything to know about the first game of Friday’s double header between the Bulldogs and Rebels:
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Joe Powell, C
- Ross Highfill, RF
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup
- Mitchell Sanford, LF
- Luke Hill, 3B
- Judd Utermark, 2B
- Austin Fawley, C
- Collin Reuter, DH
- Will Furniss, 1B
- Ryan Moerman, RF
- Isaac Humphrey, CF
- Luke Cheng, SS
Pitching Matchups
Game One
LHP Hunter Elliot (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 60.2 IP, 71 SO, 31 BB, 25 ER, .200 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 67 IP, 93 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .220 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Riley Maddox (5-4, 5.80 ERA, 49.2 IP, 49 SO, 21 BB, 25 ER, .269 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 36.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .229 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Mississippi State
Out
C Jackson Owen
LHP Charlie Foster
RHP Chase Hungate
RHP Gavin Black
RHP JT Schnoor
Ole Miss
Out
IF Brayden Randle
RHP Brayden Jones
Weather Update
The schedule changes hopes to avoid most of the bad weather, but those attending Friday’s double-header may want to bring along a rain coat. There is a low chance of storms most of Friday afternoon in Starkville, but that chance jumps above 50 percent in the evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and winds will be minimal.
How to Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Who: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-19, 10-14 SEC)
When: 4 p.m. Friday, game two 40 minutes after game 1; 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network (Game 2) and SECN+ (Games 1 and 3)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats