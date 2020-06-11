J.T. Ginn taken in second round of MLB Draft by Mets

Mississippi State pitcher J.T. Ginn has been picked early in the MLB Draft yet again.

Just two years after being taken in the first round out of high school before he ultimately decided to come to MSU, Ginn was picked in the second round of the draft on Thursday with the 52nd overall selection by the New York Mets. Now, the wait begins to see if Ginn will come to terms with the Mets and start his professional career or return to Mississippi State for the 2021 season with a chance to show his surgically repaired elbow is healthy and improve his draft stock.

Ginn joined three other players with MSU ties to be drafted so far in this week's event. On Wednesday, signee Austin Hendrick along with current Bulldogs Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg, were all first-round picks with Hendrick going to the Cincinnati Reds (12th overall), Foscue going to the Texas Rangers (14th overall) and Jordan Westburg going to the Baltimore Orioles (30th overall).

READ MORE ON HENDRICK BY CLICKING HERE

READ MORE ON FOSCUE BY CLICKING HERE

READ MORE ON WESTBURG BY CLICKING HERE

With Ginn, Foscue and Westburg all being picked in the first two rounds of the draft, it marks the first time ever that MSU has had three current players chosen inside the first two rounds of the regular June event. As for Ginn, here is more on him and his selection...

GINN'S SLOT VALUE:

$1,403,200

MSU CAREER STATS:

3.22 ERA

8-4 record

.222 opponents' batting average

109 K

21 BB

89.1 IP

SCOUTING REPORT (via MLB Pipeline - CLICK HERE FOR MORE):

The Dodgers selected Ginn 30th overall out of a Mississippi high school in 2018 but didn't have the money to meet his asking price after paying second-rounder Michael Grove an over-slot bonus. He earned Southeastern Conference freshman of the year honors in his college debut, capping his season with six scoreless innings in a College World Series start against Louisville. Projected as a likely 2020 first-rounder as a Draft-eligible sophomore, he made just one three-inning appearance this spring before requiring Tommy John surgery. When healthy, Ginn usually deals at 91-95 mph and tops out at 97 with some of the best fastball life in the 2020 Draft, as his heater will run and sink and bore at various times. His wipeout slider can be just as difficult to hit, combining mid-80s velocity with two-plane depth. He also gets good downward action on his changeup, which shows flashes of becoming a plus offering. Despite the movement on his pitches, Ginn controls and commands them well, giving up just 19 walks and one homer in 86 1/3 innings as a freshman. He has toned down his delivery since high school, lessening concerns that he'll wind up in the bullpen in the long run. He's athletic but already came with durability concerns after a sore arm limited him at times during the second half of the 2019 season.

DATE TO WATCH:

August 1. That's the signing deadline for picks to sign with the organization that chose them.