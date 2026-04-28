Governor’s Cup Preview: Power-Hitting Rebels Meet Balanced Bulldogs

It hasn’t even been five full weeks, but it feels longer since one of college sports’ oldest rivalries last took the field.

Mississippi State rolled into Swayze Field in March and left with a sweep. Now the two teams meet again for the Governor’s Cup, with the annual neutral-site game set for Trustmark Park in Pearl. At least, that’s the plan.

Thunderstorms are listed as “likely” in the afternoon and evening, which could complicate things. As of noon, though, first pitch was still set for the original start time.

The Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss comes in at 31-14 overall and 11-10 in SEC play after dropping two of three to No. 5 Georgia over the weekend. The Rebels have handled their business outside the league, going 20-4 in non-conference games and 2-2 at neutral sites.

They’ll bring plenty of power with them to Pearl. Ole Miss is hitting .265 as a team with 65 doubles, 78 home runs, 297 RBIs and a .473 slugging percentage. Add in 256 walks and a .392 on-base percentage, and it’s another lineup that can pressure Mississippi State’s pitching staff with both patience and punch.

Tristan Bissetta has been the anchor. He’s hitting .329 with 57 hits, nine doubles, 19 home runs and 51 RBIs while slugging .711. Judd Utermark is right behind him with a .320 average, 17 homers, 40 RBIs and a team-high 56 runs. Will Furniss is also at .329 with five home runs, 39 RBIs and a team-best .460 on-base percentage.

Dom Decker has added eight homers and 24 RBIs, Austin Fawley has chipped in six home runs and 23 RBIs, and Collin Reuter leads the team with 12 doubles. When the ball leaves the yard, the Rebels usually win. They’re 18-3 when hitting two or more home runs.

On the mound, Ole Miss has been steady. The staff carries a 4.00 ERA with 509 strikeouts against 147 walks in 393 2/3 innings, and opponents are hitting .239.

Had a weekend pic.twitter.com/2MUG2w5zkT — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 28, 2026

Starting Pitchers

RHP Brendan Sweeney vs. RHP Owen Kelly

Sweeney: 0-0, 6.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 15.1 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 17 SO, .259 Opp. BA

Kelly: 2-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23.2 IP, 23 H, 13 R, 8 Er, 9 BB, 24 SO, .256 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

Rain is certainly in the forecast for Tuesday in Pearl. The National Weather Service forecast says showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. “Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

The nighttime forecast is similar. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m. “Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

How to Watch: 2026 Governor’s Cup

𝙏𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/KhBp42ujTU — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 28, 2026