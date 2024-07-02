Houston Transfer Commits to Mississippi State Baseball
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Ace Reese is the newest member of the Mississippi State baseball roster. MSU head coach Chris Lemonis had a bounce-back season in 2024 as his squad made it to the postseason.
However, State lost a fair share of talent from that team, which makes recruiting the transfer portal even more critical. Lemonis has already added four bats from the portal, and now he gets a talented freshman.
Reese made the All-Big-12 freshman team in his only season at Houston. The Canton, Texas native is athletic, which seems to be a trend for the Bulldog coaching staff as he led all Cougars with four triples.
Something else every prospect has in common is a low strikeout rate, and the 6-3 200-pound lefty fits that bill as he struck out only 37 times last year compared to 29 walks. He also batted .278 with seven home runs and drove in 34 runs.
This is another solid pickup for Lemonis and his staff, especially considering that Reese plays left field, and the Bulldogs lost a lot of outfield productions. State has now added four solid bats but is still waiting for the first pitcher to come into the fold.
It has been a solid class thus far, but there is still work to do.