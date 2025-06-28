Weekend Update: Recapping Mississippi State baseball's transfer news
The NCAA baseball transfer portal window closes at midnight on Monday and, for some people, time isn’t moving fast enough.
Players must be in the portal by July 1 or they’ll stay with their current team. It should be noted, once in the portal, players can sign with any program at any time. So, don’t expect some kind of gold rush on Monday. (Note: Not that we’d mad about it.)
Mississippi State still has the top-ranked transfer portal class as of Saturday afternoon, but there’s been a lot of action this week. So, here’s a weekend update of what’s been going on in college baseball, starting with some rumors about the reigning SEC Newcomer of the Year.
Ace Reese rumors
If you read the various Mississippi State message boards or are on social media, then you likely saw some posts about other teams trying to poach Ace Reese away from Starkville.
No, Reese is not in the portal. Yes, he did make a social media post about returning to Starkville. No, neither of those things really matter.
If Reese wants to, he has until Monday to enter the transfer portal and go somewhere else. That’s his right. He just might want to make sure that other school isn’t coming Dudy Noble Field next season.
But beyond just rumors, speculation and vague statements about some transfer portal news, there are no indications Reese will enter the portal before it closes. At this point, it wouldn’t make sense. He hasn’t taken down the social media post (which would be the indicator of something happening) and Reese is good enough that any news would’ve already come out.
So, relax everyone. Or don’t. It’s entertaining either way.
Mississippi State in contention for ex-Vol
New coach Brian O’Connor (and what is assumed to be a massive NIL wallet) have been connected with a lot of the top transfer portal players. Some of those reports wound up being in Mississippi State’s favor (Aidan Teel, Kevin Milewski). But others haven’t (Eric Becker, Henry Ford).
So, take this latest report with a salt block a horse would be jealous of.
On3’s Pete Nakos is reporting that Mississippi State is in contention for former Tennessee LHP Dylan Loy. LSU and South Carolina are the other two schools reportedly in contention.
Loy was a key player in the Volunteers’ national title run in 2024. He pitched in two of the three College World Series final games against Texas A&M and held LSU scoreless for 4.2 innings in the SEC Tournament that same season.
In 2025, Loy appeared in 33 games, mostly out of the bullpen. He pitched 34 total innings and posted a 3.97 ERA while striking out 36 batters and walking only 11. He was 4-0 with two saves.
Bringing Loy to Starkville would put the Bulldogs up near the top of the nation’s best pitching staffs.
Bulldogs withdraw from portal
Two players who had entered the transfer portal have withdrawn from it. A week ago, catcher Jackson Owen withdrew from the portal and will team up with Seton Hall transfer Kevin Milewski to be the Bulldogs’ backstops next season.
This week, RHP Duke Stone announced he would be withdrawing from the transfer portal.
Both Owen and Stone are good players that will be contributors next season.
UPDATE: Ben Davis has withdrawn his name from next month's MLB Draft.