How Will Mississippi State Baseball Bounce Back in 2023?

As we roll into the new year, college baseball season is just weeks away. Many wonder if the Bulldogs will bounce back from a losing season and make their way back to Omaha just a couple of years removed from winning the first national title in program history for Mississippi State across all sports.

In 2021, the bulldogs won the national championship, which made it the biggest year in history for Mississippi State baseball. Following such an amazing season for Mississippi State they unfortunately had a losing season in 2022 and did not make it back to Omaha.

Coming up on the 2023 season, the Bulldogs are looking to turn things around. There are a few aspects in Mississippi State's favor that may help them bounce back and have a successful season.

Three of Mississippi State's top players -- Hunter Hines, Kellum Clark and Colton Ledbetter have made the SEC player of the year watch list. Although the team overall did not have the best season last year, these players had a pretty impressive season individually. Clark had 27 hits for extra bases, including 12 doubles, 1 triple, and 14 home runs. Right behind Clark is sophomore Hunter Hines with finishing second on the team in home runs. Colton Ledbetter spent his last season in Samford, his season over there was incredible. The bulldogs are in for a treat if lives up to last season with .318 batting average with 67 hits, 16 home runs, and 57 RBI.

Mississippi State already has some amazing players and many are on the rise, one of them being Slate Alford. Last season he was right behind Ledbetter. He started nine games out of the 26 games he played. Alford has sky-high potential and may surprise most in the 2023 season.

This year, State is lucky to have the no. 2 recruiting class in the nation. The freshmen look to be great and many will excel this season. By the looks of it some of the Freshman like Dakota Jordan may be in the starting line up.

Between the projected lineup and a host of other factors, MSU has everything going for them to make a great comeback season. The Bulldogs play their first game Friday, February 17th against Virginia Military Institute at home.