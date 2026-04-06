How Mississippi State Stayed Top 10 After a Home Sweep

Easter weekend at Dudy Noble Field wasn’t the joyous celebration Mississippi State and its fans had hoped for.

Three losses to the SEC’s other Bulldogs by scores of 10-9, 3-1 and 10-5 in 10 innings are close enough for a lot of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve thoughts to come to mind. A better pitch thrown here. A hit made here. Things that would change the outcome of the weekend.

Instead we’re looking back at a surprising sweep by Georgia, but Mississippi State still resides in the top 10 of two of college baseball’s preeminent polls.

D1Baseball.com and Baseball America both have Mississippi State ranked No. 9 in their latest top 25 rankings (see below) released Monday morning.

With a month and a half of regular season games left, there’s plenty of time for the Bulldogs to move back up. And it shouldn’t be too daunting with the next two SEC series coming against unranked foes.

Here is what Baseball America said about the Bulldogs this week.

“Mississippi State stumbled in Week 8, getting swept at home by No. 4 Georgia with losses of 10-9, 3-1 and 8-5 in 10 innings. It marked Mississippi State’s second series loss of the season.

“Mississippi State sophomore righty Duke Stone lasted four innings and allowed two runs in his start against Georgia, but still struck out a career-high 10 batters against three walks.”

This week Mississippi State will host UAB for its midweek game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Then Tennessee will come to Dudy Noble Field for a three-game series starting Friday. All four games will be shown on SECN+.

D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings

UCLA (29-2) Texas (26-5) Georgia Tech (26-5) Georgia (27-6) Florida State (24-7) North Carolina (27-5) Oregon State (24-6) Alabama (25-8) Mississippi State (25-7) Southern Miss (23-9) Coastal Carolina (23-8) UCF (20-9) Virginia (24-9) Southern California (27-6) Auburn (22-9) Oklahoma (21-10) West Virginia (21-7) Texas A&M (25-6) Nebraska (26-6) Arizona State (23-9) Oregon (24-8) Arkansas (20-13) Boston College (22-11) LSU (22-11) Ole Miss (22-11)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

UCLA (29-2) Texas (26-5) Georgia Tech (26-5) Georgia (27-6) Florida State (24-7) North Carolina (27-5-1) Oregon State (24-6) Alabama (26-8) Mississippi State (25-7) Auburn (22-9) USC (27-6) Southern Miss (23-9) Oklahoma (21-10) Coastal Carolina (23-8) NC State (21-11) Texas A&M (25-6) UCF (20-9) West Virginia (21-7) Arizona State (23-9) Nebraska (26-6) Florida (23-10) Arkansas (20-13) Boston College (22-11) Jacksonville State (27-6) Virginia (24-9)