How to Watch Lipscomb at No. 4 Mississippi State: TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

No. 4 Mississippi State is doing what it needs to do this weekend (win) but Lipscomb isn’t making it the walk‑in‑the‑park you might expect just by looking at the records.

The Bisons have pushed the Bulldogs through a full nine innings in both games so far, even if the final margins ended up at five runs each time. It hasn’t been stressful, but it hasn’t been breezy either.

And honestly, after back‑to‑back losses to top‑10 teams, Mississippi State getting back to its winning ways is probably the most important thing. These are the kinds of games that help reset confidence before the SEC schedule arrives, and that’s when everything gets a lot more real.

The Bulldogs will get another chance to keep building that momentum Saturday morning, weather permitting.

Here’s everything to know about the series finale against Lipscomb

Weather Forecast

Mississippi State and Lipscomb will try to get the final game of their series in before rain and storms hit Starkville on Saturday afternoon.

From the National Weather Service, there’s “a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.”

The Bulldogs and Bisons should be able to get their game completed before the inclement weather arrives, but forecasts have been wrong before.

How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 4 Mississippi State

Who: Lipscomb Bisons (6-6) at No. 4 Mississippi State (12-2)

When: 10 a.m., Saturday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 11-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 9, Lipscomb 4 (Friday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 10 Southern Miss, 7-6

Last time out, Bisons: def. Toledo, 13-5

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jackson Lee (0-1, 1.38 ERA) vs. Duke Stone (2-0, 3.95 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

Drew Wyers, DH Ace Reese, 3B Noah Sullivan, 1B Vytas Valincius, RF Chone James, C Gehrig Frei, 2B Ryder Woodson, SS Blake Bevis, LF Bryce Chance, CF

The Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb heads to Starkville at 6-5 after splitting a four-game series with Toledo at home. The Bisons won the final two games 9-7 and 13-5 on Sunday and Monday.

Jeff Forehand's team is hitting .316 with four homers and averages 7.1 runs a game. Lipscomb likes to run and has stolen 24 bases in 32 attempts and has a .979 fielding percentage.

Designated hitter Blake Carter is the top bat for the Bisons, batting .480 while first baseman Damion Kenealy Jr. has driven in 11 runs. Carter, Kenealy, right fielder Aaron Stelogeannis and catcher Alejandro Ludeiro are responsible for Lipscomb's long balls while third baseman Cam Pruitt is a perfect 5-for-5 on base thefts.

Bisons' hurlers have compiled a 5.73 ERA as a staff while striking out 95 and walking 53 in 99 innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against them with 10 homers. Lee leads the team in strikeouts while Dane LeMaster, Caleb Pica and Kaleb Kantola have perfect ERAs. Kantola, Adam Jamison and Brock Puckett have one save apiece.