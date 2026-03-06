Mississippi State vs. Lipscomb: How to Watch, Game Time and Pitching Matchup

No. 4 Mississippi State got the series-opening win against Lipscomb, even if it didn’t come until later in the game than it expected.

Once the game ended, though, it wasn’t known when the next game would be played because of inclement weather in the forecast.

The Bulldogs and Bisons will be able to get a game in Friday, scheduling first pitch for 6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.

Here’s everything to know about game two of the weekend series.

The Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb heads to Starkville at 6-5 after splitting a four-game series with Toledo at home. The Bisons won the final two games 9-7 and 13-5 on Sunday and Monday.

Jeff Forehand's team is hitting .316 with four homers and averages 7.1 runs a game. Lipscomb likes to run and has stolen 24 bases in 32 attempts and has a .979 fielding percentage.

Designated hitter Blake Carter is the top bat for the Bisons, batting .480 while first baseman Damion Kenealy Jr. has driven in 11 runs. Carter, Kenealy, right fielder Aaron Stelogeannis and catcher Alejandro Ludeiro are responsible for Lipscomb's long balls while third baseman Cam Pruitt is a perfect 5-for-5 on base thefts.

Bisons' hurlers have compiled a 5.73 ERA as a staff while striking out 95 and walking 53 in 99 innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against them with 10 homers. Lee leads the team in strikeouts while Dane LeMaster, Caleb Pica and Kaleb Kantola have perfect ERAs. Kantola, Adam Jamison and Brock Puckett have one save apiece.

Weather Forecast

Inclement weather is definitely a factor Friday in Starkville. According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

The nighttime forecast is more hospitable to a baseball game, “increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.”

How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 4 Mississippi State

Who: Lipscomb Bisons (6-6) at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2)

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-timer series 10-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 8, Lipscomb 3

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 10 Southern Miss, 7-6

Last time out, Bisons: def. Toledo, 13-5

Pitching Matchup

RHP Collin Bosley-Smith (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.08 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBD