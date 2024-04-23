How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball at Memphis
The will travel and take on the Memphis Tigers. MSU is coming off a series sweep of Auburn and is looking to win their fifth straight game.
This game will hurt the Bulldogs RPI, but losing would kill their postseason chances. Pico Kohn will draw the start, and he needs another solid showing after throwing three scoreless last week against Auburn.
The key hitter is former Tiger and current Bulldog third baseman Logan Kohler. Kohler has been hitting better at the plate after a slow start to SEC play.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-14) (10-8) versus Memphis Tigers (18-22) (6-9)
When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Autozone Park, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN+
Series: Mississippi State holds a 57-27 advantage over the Tigers. The first matchup came on April 10th, 1950.
Last Meeting: The Bulldogs took the previous meeting against Memphis 17-9. Dakota Jordan and Connor Hujsak combined for four hits and seven RBIs.
Last time out, Tigers: Memphis lost their previous game to Charlotte 5-4. The Tigers fell behind 3-0 early but rallied to tie the game.
However, it wasn't enough to prevent the sweep.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State clinched the sweep over Auburn in their previous game. The Bulldogs needed to come back after falling behind 3-1, but a Logan Kohler double tied the game, and a Connor Hujsak single won the game.
Mississippi State Starter:
Pico Kohn
Memphis Starter