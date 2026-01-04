Two more Mississippi State players announce decision to enter portal
The exodus of Mississippi State players continued Sunday afternoon with two more players announcing decisions to enter the transfer portal.
Running back Seth Davis and offensive lineman Luke Work have decided to enter the transfer portal. Both made their announcements in social media posts.
“I’m beyond thankful for my time at Mississippi State. These past two years gave me memories, friendships and lessons that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” Work stated. “God gets all the glory. None of this would be possible without Him guiding my path. Thank you to every coach, teammate, staff member and all the amazing people I’ve met along the way. This place truly became family to me. No matter where the road takes me next, I’ll always be proud to say I wore maroon and white.”
Work played in 23 games in his two seasons in Starkville. He was thrust into the starting lineup last season as a true freshman, starting seven games including five at left tackle. This past season Work worked mostly at tackle and guard and played in every game except the first against Southern Miss because of an injury.
Davis began his collegiate career with a solid 2023 season, playing in all 12 games and running 59 times for 356 yards and one touchdown. However, his career was put on hold in that season's Egg Bowl when he suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss all of the 2024 season.
The Katy, Texas native was able to return to action this season and played in two games. Against Alcorn State, Davis had five carries for 47 yards and one touchdown. He enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- None
Official Visits Scheduled
- CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)
- OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)
- DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)
- DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)
- S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)
- TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)
- OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)
- CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)
- OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)
- DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)
- EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)
- OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work
- RB Seth Davis
