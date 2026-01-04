Two more Mississippi State players announce decision to enter portal

The exodus of Mississippi State players continued Sunday afternoon with two more players announcing decisions to enter the transfer portal.

Running back Seth Davis and offensive lineman Luke Work have decided to enter the transfer portal. Both made their announcements in social media posts.

“I’m beyond thankful for my time at Mississippi State. These past two years gave me memories, friendships and lessons that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” Work stated. “God gets all the glory. None of this would be possible without Him guiding my path. Thank you to every coach, teammate, staff member and all the amazing people I’ve met along the way. This place truly became family to me. No matter where the road takes me next, I’ll always be proud to say I wore maroon and white.”

Thank you, Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/u55t9dHTYR — Luke Work (@LukeWork1) January 4, 2026

Work played in 23 games in his two seasons in Starkville. He was thrust into the starting lineup last season as a true freshman, starting seven games including five at left tackle. This past season Work worked mostly at tackle and guard and played in every game except the first against Southern Miss because of an injury.

Davis began his collegiate career with a solid 2023 season, playing in all 12 games and running 59 times for 356 yards and one touchdown. However, his career was put on hold in that season's Egg Bowl when he suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss all of the 2024 season.

The Katy, Texas native was able to return to action this season and played in two games. Against Alcorn State, Davis had five carries for 47 yards and one touchdown. He enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.#Godsplan🙏🏾



Thank you Mississippi State❤️ pic.twitter.com/zr7Wuzkyxm — Seth Davis (@_SethDavis21) January 4, 2026

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

None

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)

DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)

OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)

DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)

DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)

S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)

TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)

OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)

CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)

OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)

OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

