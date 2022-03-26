Everything you need to know as the Diamond Dawgs and Crimson Tide face off in the second game of their weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball picked up a 7-6 walk-off victory over Alabama on Friday night to clinch a much-needed win in Game 1 of the weekend series.

The Diamond Dawgs are now 14-9 on the year and an even 2-2 in the conference, and they are looking to win their first SEC series of the season. They are still trying to become more consistent and have a solid day both offensively and defensively.

Alabama controlled most of Friday night's game before letting the Bulldogs catch up in the final three innings of action. The Crimson Tide sits at 13-10 on the season and is looking to avoid losing their second series in a row after dropping two games to Florida last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the second game of the series:

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 64 degrees, Sunny

Start time: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 26

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive