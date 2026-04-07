How to Watch Mississippi State vs. UAB: Time, TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

Getting swept at home by the SEC’s other Bulldog team wasn’t the joyful Easter weekend Mississippi State or its fans had in mind. Tuesday night offers a chance to steady things with a solid showing against UAB.

Or it could make the weekend feel even worse if the Bulldogs come out flat.

UAB isn’t Southern Miss, but it’s also not Grambling or Jackson State. The Blazers sit at No. 34 in NCAA RPI, and Mississippi State can’t afford to overlook them or sulk after three losses to then‑No. 5 Georgia.

If the Bulldogs want to keep their 23‑game non‑conference win streak alive, they’ll need to bring their A game.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday night’s matchup at Dudy Noble Field.

The Opponent: UAB

The Blazers are 22-10 overall and have a win against an SEC team already this season (Florida). Another SEC matchup didn’t go as well, with Auburn defeating UAB 17-2. They’re coming off a three-game sweep of Florida Atlantic last weekend and enters this matchup on a nine-game winning streak. The Blazers are also at No. 34 in RPI. UAB comes in with a capable offense, hitting .291 with 50 home runs, but has been inconsistent on the mound with a 6.36 team ERA.

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Bryce Chance: .412/.536/.500, 1.036 OPS, 28 R, 40 H, 12 2B, 19 RBI, 13 BB, 7 SO, 10 SB

Noah Sullivan: .354/.615/.488, 1.103, 26 R, 34 H, 7 2B, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 22 BB, 25 SO, 6 SB

Gehrig Frei: .340/.592/.404, .996, 23 R, 25 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 10 BB, 23 SO, 5 SB

𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗚𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 pic.twitter.com/I502n2jDfA — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 6, 2026

UAB Batting Leaders

Todd Clay: .361/.539/.473, 1.012 OPS, 34 R, 69 H, 13 2B, 7 HR, 51 RBI, 39 BB, 30 SO, 6 SB

Logan Braunschweig: .319/.500/.437, .937 OPS, 52 R, 65 H, 14 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 31 RBI, 38 BB, 34 SO, 27 SB

Wesley Helms: .278/.349/.354, .703 OPS, 30 R, 47 H, 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 21 BB, 21 SO

Weather Forecast

There’ll be some windy conditions Tuesday in Starkville. The National Weather Service forecast predicts winds around 10 mph with gusts up 20 mph during the day. That’ll slow down at night when temperatures dip to as low as 49 degrees.

How to Watch: UAB at No. 9 Mississippi State

Pitching Matchup

RHP Justin Hicks vs. RHP Chris Billingsley Jr.

Hicks: 1-2, 8.27 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 21 H, 15 ER, 9 BB, 15 SO, .313 Opp. BA

Billingsley: 1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 11 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 9 BB, 9 SO, .233 Opp. BA

Billingsley on the bump tomorrow pic.twitter.com/k2pMgEeDZK — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 6, 2026

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

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UAB Batting Lineup

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