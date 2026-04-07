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How to Watch Mississippi State vs. UAB: Time, TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

Mississippi State looks to bounce back against UAB. Here’s everything to know, including TV info, stats and projected starters.
Taylor Hodges|
Mississippi State Pitcher Dane Burns (#45) and Mississippi State Pitcher Brendan Sweeney (#37) during the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Pitcher Dane Burns (#45) and Mississippi State Pitcher Brendan Sweeney (#37) during the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

Getting swept at home by the SEC’s other Bulldog team wasn’t the joyful Easter weekend Mississippi State or its fans had in mind. Tuesday night offers a chance to steady things with a solid showing against UAB.

Or it could make the weekend feel even worse if the Bulldogs come out flat.

UAB isn’t Southern Miss, but it’s also not Grambling or Jackson State. The Blazers sit at No. 34 in NCAA RPI, and Mississippi State can’t afford to overlook them or sulk after three losses to then‑No. 5 Georgia.

If the Bulldogs want to keep their 23‑game non‑conference win streak alive, they’ll need to bring their A game.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday night’s matchup at Dudy Noble Field.

The Opponent: UAB

The Blazers are 22-10 overall and have a win against an SEC team already this season (Florida). Another SEC matchup didn’t go as well, with Auburn defeating UAB 17-2. They’re coming off a three-game sweep of Florida Atlantic last weekend and enters this matchup on a nine-game winning streak. The Blazers are also at No. 34 in RPI. UAB comes in with a capable offense, hitting .291 with 50 home runs, but has been inconsistent on the mound with a 6.36 team ERA.

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

  • Bryce Chance: .412/.536/.500, 1.036 OPS, 28 R, 40 H, 12 2B, 19 RBI, 13 BB, 7 SO, 10 SB
  • Noah Sullivan: .354/.615/.488, 1.103, 26 R, 34 H, 7 2B, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 22 BB, 25 SO, 6 SB
  • Gehrig Frei: .340/.592/.404, .996, 23 R, 25 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 10 BB, 23 SO, 5 SB

UAB Batting Leaders

  • Todd Clay: .361/.539/.473, 1.012 OPS, 34 R, 69 H, 13 2B, 7 HR, 51 RBI, 39 BB, 30 SO, 6 SB
  • Logan Braunschweig: .319/.500/.437, .937 OPS, 52 R, 65 H, 14 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 31 RBI, 38 BB, 34 SO, 27 SB
  • Wesley Helms: .278/.349/.354, .703 OPS, 30 R, 47 H, 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 21 BB, 21 SO

Weather Forecast

There’ll be some windy conditions Tuesday in Starkville. The National Weather Service forecast predicts winds around 10 mph with gusts up 20 mph during the day. That’ll slow down at night when temperatures dip to as low as 49 degrees.

How to Watch: UAB at No. 9 Mississippi State

  • Who: UAB Blazers (22-10, 7-2 American) at No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs (25-7, 7-5 SEC)
  • When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
  • Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
  • TV: SECN+
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 36-10
  • Last Meeting: Mississippi State 8, UAB 3 (April 8, 2025)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 5 Georgia, 8-5 (10 innings)
  • Last time out, Blazers: def. Florida Atlantic, 10-4

Pitching Matchup

RHP Justin Hicks vs. RHP Chris Billingsley Jr.

  • Hicks: 1-2, 8.27 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 21 H, 15 ER, 9 BB, 15 SO, .313 Opp. BA
  • Billingsley: 1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 11 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 9 BB, 9 SO, .233 Opp. BA

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

UAB Batting Lineup

TBA

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Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

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