Mississippi State is having a great time in Oxford doing the only thing those in maroon can do in the Rebels' front yard: win.

Saturday's 6-1 win for No. 6 Mississippi State secured the series win over No. 18 Ole Miss for the visitors. Now, the Bulldogs have a chance at having a really good time in Oxford on Sunday with the chance for a series sweep on the line.

Here's a recap of Saturday's series-clinching win, plus all the things to know about Sunday's series finale.

For a couple innings Saturday, it looked like Ole Miss might finally make Mississippi State sweat. The Rebels pushed Tomas Valincius early, ran up his pitch count, and forced him out after five innings. It was the kind of start that usually signals trouble for the home team.

It didn’t change a thing.

Mississippi State settled in, leaned on its bullpen, and let its lineup take over in a 6-1 win that never felt in doubt once the middle innings arrived. Valincius extended his streak to 19 SEC innings without an earned run, striking out nine and giving up only three hits. Even when Ole Miss finally scratched across a run in the sixth, it was the last real noise the Rebels made. They didn’t record another hit the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, found their power. Kevin Milewski opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the third, then Jacob Parker and Gehrig Frei delivered back-to-back shots in the sixth that broke the game open. For a team known more for steady offense than fireworks, it was a loud reminder of how dangerous this lineup can be.

The pride of Purvis pic.twitter.com/VSrKqY6p27 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 29, 2026

Now Mississippi State heads into Sunday with the series already secured and a sweep on the table. Duke Stone gets the ball against Ole Miss righty Cade Townsend in a matchup that should bring a little more tension than Saturday’s runaway. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Weather Forecast

Game two of the series didn't see nearly a strong wind as there was in Friday's series opener and the Bulldogs hit three home runs. On Sunday, the wind might actually be more helpful to both sides. From the National Weather Service, Sunday in Oxford will be "sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 10 mph."

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson

Ole Miss

Game Time Decision

P #17 Marko Sipila

P #29 Grayson Gibson

How to Watch: No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Who: No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (23-4, 6-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (20-8, 4-4 SEC)

When: 3 p.m., Sunday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 270-213-5

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 6, Ole Miss 1 (Saturday)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Southern Miss, 12-0

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 6-2

That’s a W pic.twitter.com/Xkl1wJwike — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 28, 2026

Pitching Matchup

RHP Duke Stone (4-0, 4.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) vs. RHP Cade Townsend (2-0, 0.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

TBA

Mississippi State Batting Lineup