How to Watch No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss Series Finale
Mississippi State is having a great time in Oxford doing the only thing those in maroon can do in the Rebels' front yard: win.
Saturday's 6-1 win for No. 6 Mississippi State secured the series win over No. 18 Ole Miss for the visitors. Now, the Bulldogs have a chance at having a really good time in Oxford on Sunday with the chance for a series sweep on the line.
Here's a recap of Saturday's series-clinching win, plus all the things to know about Sunday's series finale.
Game 2 Recap
For a couple innings Saturday, it looked like Ole Miss might finally make Mississippi State sweat. The Rebels pushed Tomas Valincius early, ran up his pitch count, and forced him out after five innings. It was the kind of start that usually signals trouble for the home team.
It didn’t change a thing.
Mississippi State settled in, leaned on its bullpen, and let its lineup take over in a 6-1 win that never felt in doubt once the middle innings arrived. Valincius extended his streak to 19 SEC innings without an earned run, striking out nine and giving up only three hits. Even when Ole Miss finally scratched across a run in the sixth, it was the last real noise the Rebels made. They didn’t record another hit the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, found their power. Kevin Milewski opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the third, then Jacob Parker and Gehrig Frei delivered back-to-back shots in the sixth that broke the game open. For a team known more for steady offense than fireworks, it was a loud reminder of how dangerous this lineup can be.
Now Mississippi State heads into Sunday with the series already secured and a sweep on the table. Duke Stone gets the ball against Ole Miss righty Cade Townsend in a matchup that should bring a little more tension than Saturday’s runaway. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
Weather Forecast
Game two of the series didn't see nearly a strong wind as there was in Friday's series opener and the Bulldogs hit three home runs. On Sunday, the wind might actually be more helpful to both sides. From the National Weather Service, Sunday in Oxford will be "sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 10 mph."
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Out
- P #28 Ryan McPherson
Ole Miss
Game Time Decision
- P #17 Marko Sipila
- P #29 Grayson Gibson
How to Watch: No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (23-4, 6-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (20-8, 4-4 SEC)
- When: 3 p.m., Sunday
- Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 270-213-5
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 6, Ole Miss 1 (Saturday)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Southern Miss, 12-0
- Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 6-2
Pitching Matchup
RHP Duke Stone (4-0, 4.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) vs. RHP Cade Townsend (2-0, 0.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)
Ole Miss Batting Lineup
- TBA
Mississippi State Batting Lineup
- TBA
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.