How to watch 2025 Governor’s Cup: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
Midweek college baseball games usually involve a mid-major team travelling to a bigger team, but sometimes we get big, top-tier vs. top-tier matchups.
Their recent performances may not live up to that “top-tier” status, but nothing else matters than what happens on the field when Mississippi State and Ole Miss face one another.
The Magnolia State’s two biggest rivals will meet in their annual Governor’s Cup game Tuesday at Trustmark in Pearl, Miss. And, rivalry aside, both the Rebels and Bulldogs could use a win.
Mississippi State is coming off a series loss to Florida and avoided a sweep with a 14-8 win Sunday. Ole Miss, who was ranked No. 11 at the time, lost two of three games to South Carolina, who had just two SEC wins before the series.
The Rebels have fallen from a team that was a near-lock to host a NCAA Regional to one that will still make the NCAA Tournament, but will have hard to time hosting a regional.
The Bulldogs are in a similar, but different position. They’re on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and losing two games to Florida, another bubble team, didn’t help their case.
Throw in the SEC standings and potential conference tournament seeding, and suddenly there’s a lot more riding on Tuesday’s game than a trophy.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Governor’s Cup between the Bulldogs and Rebels:
How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Who: Mississippi State (24-16, 6-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Trustmark Park, Pearl, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 266-211-5
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 2, Ole Miss 1 (May 21, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Florida, 14-8
Last time out, Rebels: def. South Carolina, 12-2 (7 Innings)