Jake Mangum Records First MLB Hit, Has Huge Performance In Second Game with Rays
Former Mississippi State baseball player Jake Mangum's life changed forever on Saturday when the Tampa Bay Rays called him up to the majors for the first time.
24 hours later, Mangum made his MLB debut. And on Monday, Mangum recorded a ton of firsts -- hit, extra-base hit, steal, run and RBI -- with a 4-for-4 performance in Tampa's 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mangum singled to center in the bottom of the third for his first big league-hit, and as expected, got to keep the ball.
Mangum would later steal second and come around to score in the inning for his first Big League stolen base and run. One inning later, he recorded his first RBIs with a two-run single.
Fast forward to the bottom of the sixth, Mangum, a switch-hitter, recorded his first hit from the right side, this time a ground-rule double.
"The Mayor" capped off his perfect night at the plate with a single in the bottom of the eighth.
Mangum's path to big leagues has been an interesting one to say the least.
The SEC all-time hits leader was drafted three times out of Mississippi State, ultimately electing to sign in 2019 after the New York Mets took him in the fourth round. Since then he has been traded twice.
First, Mangum was traded from the Mets to the Miami Marlins in 2022, and then a year later was traded from the Marlins to the Rays.
Mangum didn't crack Tampa's Opening Day roster, but if the former Bulldog keeps having nights like these, the Rays might not have a choice but to keep him on the big-league roster.
At the very least, he took advantage of his first opportunity.