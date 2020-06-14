Blaze Jordan weighs in on MSU and if he'll sign with Red Sox

It was no shock when Mississippi State signee Blaze Jordan was chosen in this past week's MLB Draft. Jordan was picked in the third round of the event by the Boston Red Sox. He was the 89th overall selection.

Now the question is will the power-hitting Jordan ultimately sign with the Red Sox or come to school at Mississippi State to try and improve his draft stock for a future year?

Jordan addressed that issue, as well as his original commitment to MSU in the eighth grade, on the latest episode of Mass Live's The Fenway Rundown podcast.

First, here's Jordan on his commitment to State:

"It was kind of an easy choice for me because, I had a lot of other schools interested in me and giving me all these calls and stuff. Once I went down to Mississippi State, I felt like I was just at home. I loved the coaching staff at the time and I love the coaching staff now. They've been really supportive through this whole process. And the fan base down there was amazing. Then they showed me the new stadium they were building. When I was in the eighth grade, it was just a real easy choice to make and I just stuck with it through the whole high school career."

And here's Jordan on whether or not he'll come to Mississippi State or sign with the Red Sox:

"Not a lot of things are really finalized yet. With the whole coronavirus stuff, we can't really fly anywhere or anything yet. It's just going to be one of those things where I'm going to have to still talk to my advisers and stuff and especially my family, because they play such an important role in this whole situation. It's just one of those things where I'm just going to have to see where it goes from here. Just right now, I feel amazing I got picked by such a great organization like (the Red Sox). It's a dream come true and I know a lot of kids would love to be in this position and have this choice to make."

For much more from Jordan, listen to the full episode of Mass Live's The Fenway Rundown by (CLICKING HERE).