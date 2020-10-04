WATCH: Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis talks fall ball

Mississippi State is in the midst of fall baseball workouts and this past week, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis sat down with reporters to give an update. Watch the video above to hear from the State skipper as he discusses multiple topics including who is standing out and how recruiting is going during this odd time, as well as gives injury updates on Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Brandon Smith.

