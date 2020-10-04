SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis talks fall ball

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State is in the midst of fall baseball workouts and this past week, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis sat down with reporters to give an update. Watch the video above to hear from the State skipper as he discusses multiple topics including who is standing out and how recruiting is going during this odd time, as well as gives injury updates on Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Brandon Smith.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset loss at the hands of Arkansas

The Bulldogs fell 21-14 to the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

by

Mud84

Air Raid Gets Hog Tied

Bulldogs fall to Razorbacks in Mike Leach's home debut

Joel Coleman

by

Amadden0408

What Mississippi State has to worry about (and what it doesn't) after the upset loss to Arkansas

The good and the bad moving forward after the Bulldogs fell in shocking fashion to the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State drops out of national rankings after upset loss to Arkansas

Bulldogs were previously in the Top 20 in both polls

Joel Coleman

Arkansas at Mississippi State: Thoughts at the half

A quick look at the first two quarters between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

by

Tojo65

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Arkansas-Mississippi State

The Bulldogs will try to move to 2-0 this season when they play the Razorbacks on Saturday

Joel Coleman

SEC sends memo to football programs reemphasizing importance of masks

League says it'll take additional action, if necessary, tonsure adherence

Joel Coleman

by

raydar1$

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett on getting his group ready for Arkansas

Arnett still sees plenty of room to improve even after the win over LSU

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Arkansas at Mississippi State (and other gameday notes)

The Bulldogs host the Razorbacks in Starkville on Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State-Arkansas

A look ahead to Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks

Joel Coleman