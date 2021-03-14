WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses weekend sweep of Eastern Michigan

The Bulldogs improve to 13-3 after taking three games from the Eagles

The winning streak is now at six.

No. 3 Mississippi State captured its sixth-straight victory on Sunday with a 4-1 triumph over Eastern Michigan to complete a weekend sweep of the Eagles. MSU improved to 13-3 this season with the win.

Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down Sunday's contest, the successful weekend and more. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.