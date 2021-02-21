WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down MSU's loss to TCU

In a battle of two talented pitching staffs, TCU came out on top over Mississippi State on Sunday at the State Farm College Showdown. The No. 10 Horned Frogs beat the No. 7 Bulldogs by a final score of 3-2.

The loss dropped MSU to 1-1 this season. TCU is also now 1-1.

Following the game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the contest, pitcher Will Bednar's status after he was scratched from Sunday's start and much more. Watch full video of Lemonis' postgame press conference above.

