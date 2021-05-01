Mississippi State home
WATCH: Chris Lemonis talks MSU's Friday extra-inning win over Texas A&M

State's skipper breaks down the walk-off victory over the Aggies
It took 12 innings, but No. 6 Mississippi State got the job done.

The Bulldogs topped the Texas A&M Aggies 8-7 on Friday, battling back from a 7-3 deficit, going to extras and walking off with a Tanner Allen solo home run.

Following the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down. You can view Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

