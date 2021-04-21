FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's midweek win over UAB

State's skipper breaks down the victory over the Blazers
The runs came early and often for No. 4 Mississippi State on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 19-7 midweek win over UAB.

With the victory, MSU improved to 28-8 overall this season.

Following the game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

