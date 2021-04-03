FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's sweep of Kentucky

State skipper breaks down a successful three days
Author:
Publish date:

The sweep is complete.

No. 8 Mississippi State polished off a weekend sweep of Kentucky on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the Wildcats at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improves MSU to 20-7 overall and 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play this season.

Following Saturday’s game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss his team’s successful weekend. You can view Lemonis’ full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

