WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's sweep of Kentucky

The sweep is complete.

No. 8 Mississippi State polished off a weekend sweep of Kentucky on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the Wildcats at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improves MSU to 20-7 overall and 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play this season.

Following Saturday’s game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss his team’s successful weekend. You can view Lemonis’ full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.