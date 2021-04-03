FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down MSU's series-clinching win over Kentucky

State's skipper discusses Friday's victory over the Wildcats
Great pitching and just enough offense was the recipe for No. 8 Mississippi State to clinch the series over Kentucky on Friday night. The Bulldogs topped the Wildcats 3-2 and will go for a sweep on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Before that though, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down Friday night's victory. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

