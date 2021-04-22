WATCH: Chris Lemonis previews MSU's upcoming series at Vanderbilt

It's a possible postseason preview this weekend in Nashville.

No. 4 Mississippi State heads to No. 2 Vanderbilt for a three-game weekend series as two of the country's best baseball programs square off.

On Thursday, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis took time with reporters to discuss the upcoming showdown. You can watch Lemonis' full pre-Vanderbilt press conference with the video at the top of this page.

