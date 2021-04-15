FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis previews Mississippi State-Ole Miss series

It's an instate showdown coming up in Starkville
Author:
Publish date:

It's safe to say that it's a huge weekend in Starkville. The No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to host the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in an instate showdown. 

On Thursday afternoon, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis took time with reporters to preview the Super Bulldog Weekend series. Lemonis addressed Tanner Allen's status, Josh Hatcher's slump, who the pressure is on the most this weekend and a whole lot more. 

You can watch Lemonis' full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

