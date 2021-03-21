LISTEN: Chris Lemonis on MSU's series-clinching win over LSU

Mississippi State has captured the series win down in Baton Rouge.

The No. 3 Bulldogs topped No. 19 LSU 3-0 on Saturday night. Along with Friday night's 6-1 win, MSU will now have the opportunity for a series sweep on Sunday.

On Saturday, State pitchers Will Bednar, Preston Johnson and Landon Sims combined on the shutout. Rowdey Jordan, Lane Forsythe and Josh Hatcher all drove in runs. As a result, MSU is now 16-3 overall this season and 2-0 in SEC play.

Head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters following Saturday's game. You can hear Lemonis' full press conference with the audio/video at the top of this page. Audio is provided courtesy of Ben Portnoy of The Dispatch. Check out Portnoy's onsite coverage from Baton Rouge by CLICKING HERE.

