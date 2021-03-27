LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Arkansas at Mississippi State (Saturday, 3-26-21)

The No. 3 Bulldogs attempt to even up the series with the No. 2 Razorbacks

After losing 8-2 on Friday night, No. 3 Mississippi State is set to take on No. 2 Arkansas on Saturday trying to even up the weekend series.

Two of the country's best teams square off in another Starkville showdown. First pitch on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. central.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-3, 3-1)

Braydon Webb - LF Matt Goodheart - DH Cayden Wallace - RF Brady Slavens - 1B Christian Franklin - CF Casey Opitz - C Cullen Smith - 3B Jalen Battles - SS Robert Moore - 2B

Zebulon Vermillion - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-5, 2-2)

Brayland Skinner - LF Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Tanner Leggett - 2B Lane Forsythe- SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Arkansas batting

- Webb struck out swinging. One out.

- Goodheart struck out swinging. Two outs.

- Wallace flies out to center. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Arkansas 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Brayland Skinner flies out to deep right-center. One out.

- Rowdey Jordan doubles down the right-field line. Runner at second, one out.

- Tanner Allen singles to center. Jordan scores. MSU leads 1-0. Runner at first, one out.

- Kamren James strikes out swinging. Allen advances to second on a wild pitch on the play. Runner at second, two outs.

- Luke Hancock singles to center. Allen scores. MSU leads 2-0. Runner at first, two outs.

- Logan Tanner doubles down the left-field line. Hancock comes all the way around from first to score. MSU leads 3-0. Runner at second, two outs.

- Hatcher grounds out to second. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 3, Arkansas 0

TOP of 2 - Arkansas batting

- Slavens pops out to third. One out.

- Franklin is hit by a pitch. Runner at first, one out.

- Opitz strikes out looking. Runner at first, two outs.

- Smith flies out to deep left. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 3, Arkansas 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Leggett strikes out. One out.

- Forsythe lines out to first. Two outs.

- Brayland Skinner grounds one to second, it's not fielded cleanly, goes into right and Skinner gets to second. Ruled a double. Runner at second, two outs.

-

