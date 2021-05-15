LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Missouri at Mississippi State (Saturday, 5-15-21)

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off in the rubber match of this weekend's three-game series.

Following a 7-6 Missouri win over No. 3 Mississippi State on Friday, the Bulldogs and Tigers take to the field on Saturday at 1 p.m. central for the rubber match of this weekend's three-game series. MSU's Southeastern Conference regular season championship hopes took a big hit with Friday's defeat, but State has an opportunity to try and get back on track Saturday and give itself a chance at a title heading into the final SEC series of the season next weekend.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Saturday's game right here on Cowbell Corner all afternoon long. Again, first pitch is set for around 1 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

Missouri Tigers (13-33, 6-20)

Mark Vierling - 2B Tre Morris - C Andrew Keefer - RF Torin Montgomery - 1B Clayton Peterson - LF Joshua Day - SS Cameron Swanger - 3B Alex Peterson - DH Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF

Zach Hise - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (36-12, 17-9)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - DH Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Kellum Clark - LF Tanner Leggett - 3B Lane Forsythe - SS

Houston Harding - P

Again, first pitch is set for around 1 p.m. central. Live updates will begin then.

TOP of 1 - Missouri batting

