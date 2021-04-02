LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Kentucky at Mississippi State (Friday, 4-2-21)

Bulldogs try to clinch a series win over the Wildcats

After an 8-1 win on Thursday night, No. 8 Mississippi State is looking to clinch a series win over Kentucky. The Bulldogs and the Wildcats are set for a 6 p.m. central game at Dudy Noble Field on Friday.

Here are your starting lineups:

Kentucky Wildcats (18-5, 5-2)

Austin Schultz - CF Coltyn Kessler - C John Rhodes - RF T.J. Collett - 1B Reuben Church - 3B Oraj Anu - DH Chase Estep - 2B Ryan Ritter - SS Cam Hill - LF

Cole Stupp - P

No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7, 3-4)

Brayland Skinner - LF Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Scotty Dubrule - 2B Lane Forsythe- SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Kentucky batting

- Schultz strikes out swinging. One out.

- Kessler strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Rhodes singles to left. Runner at first, two outs.

- Collett strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Kentucky 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Skinner struck out swinging. One out.

