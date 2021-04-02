FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Kentucky at Mississippi State (Friday, 4-2-21)

Bulldogs try to clinch a series win over the Wildcats
Author:
Publish date:

After an 8-1 win on Thursday night, No. 8 Mississippi State is looking to clinch a series win over Kentucky. The Bulldogs and the Wildcats are set for a 6 p.m. central game at Dudy Noble Field on Friday. 

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Here are your starting lineups:

Kentucky Wildcats (18-5, 5-2)

  1. Austin Schultz - CF
  2. Coltyn Kessler - C
  3. John Rhodes - RF
  4. T.J. Collett - 1B
  5. Reuben Church - 3B
  6. Oraj Anu - DH
  7. Chase Estep - 2B
  8. Ryan Ritter - SS
  9. Cam Hill - LF

Cole Stupp - P

No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7, 3-4)

  1. Brayland Skinner - LF
  2. Rowdey Jordan - CF
  3. Tanner Allen - RF
  4. Kamren James - 3B
  5. Luke Hancock - DH
  6. Logan Tanner - C
  7. Josh Hatcher - 1B
  8. Scotty Dubrule - 2B
  9. Lane Forsythe- SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Kentucky batting

- Schultz strikes out swinging. One out.

- Kessler strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Rhodes singles to left. Runner at first, two outs.

- Collett strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Kentucky 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Skinner struck out swinging. One out.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

IMG_2028
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Kentucky at Mississippi State (Friday, 4-2-21)

20210309_BB_vs_Grambling_CS_0517
Baseball

Riley Self to miss rest of season

IMG_2292
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Masterful MacLeod sets stage for MSU victory

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses series-opening win over Kentucky

ExXFRVHUUAYW3B3
Basketball

D.J. Stewart to test out NBA waters, but maintain eligibility

20210327_BB_vs_Arkansas_JordanR_AP_0853
Baseball

What to know as Mississippi State faces Kentucky

Ex2QrR7WYAIkHMd
Basketball

Bulldogs Sign AAC Freshman of the Year JerKaila Jordan

USATSI_15261855
Football

Defensive back Kylon Griffin commits to Bulldogs