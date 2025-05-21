Live Blog: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State, SEC Tournament
Day two of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament is set to begin with the final game of the tournament's first round between No. 11-seed Mississippi State and No. 14-seed Texas A&M.
Follow along below for live updates, reaction and analysis throughout this morning's game.
Live Updates
4th Inning
B4: Ryan Prager continues to shut down the Bulldogs. He allowed his second hit of the game, but Noah Sullivan couldn't advance past first base. Prager through four innings has allowed two hits, one walk, one HBP and three strikeouts. Texas A&M 8, Mississippi State 0
T4: And that is the type of inning Mississippi State needed. Davis gets a groundout and pair of flyouts to get off the field without allowing any base runners (first time in the game). Texas A&M 8, Mississippi State 0
3rd Inning
B3: Well, that's not what Mississippi State needed. The Bulldogs go three up, three down. Texas A&M 8, Mississippi State 0
T3: Things aren't getting any better for Mississippi State. The Aggies add another pair of runs and now the Bulldogs really need their bats to come to life. Texas A&M 8, Mississippi State 0
2nd Inning
B2: The Bulldogs can't answer back in the bottom half of the inning. Hopefully, that changes soon and/or Ben Davis and the rest of the bullpen can hold the Aggies at bay. Texas A&M 6, Mississippi State 0
T2: Turf monster trips up right fielder Reed Stallman (who still almost makes the catch) for a leadoff double and then Gatlin Sanders lets a very fieldable ground ball for an error that put runners at the corners with no outs. Things only got worse from there, culminating in a grand slam home run by Jace LaViolette. McPherson doesn't finish the inning and is relieved by Ben Davis with one runner on base and two outs recorded.
Imagine if Stallman doesn't trip or makes the great catch while falling down. Or if Sanders fields that ground ball. The Aggies might've scored one or two runs, but LaViolette wouldn't have come to the plate with the bases loaded. Texas A&M 6, Mississippi State 0
1st Inning
B1: Gehrig Frei hits a leadoff single and Noah Sullivan gets hit by a pitch, but the Bulldogs can't do much with the base runners. Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0
T1: Ryan McPherson gives up a long double off the outfield wall, but strikes out the side to get things started. Mississippi State 0, Texas A&M 0
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here for a morning baseball game and you won't hear me complain about that (especially compared to starting at 8 p.m.). The delay though did change who Texas A&M will start on the mound today.
The Aggies were going to start Weston Moss, but will instead sends its ace to the mound, Ryan Prager. It's been six days since Prager last pitched and he'll be starting today on one fewer day of rest than normal.
First pitch is coming up soon.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup
- Gehrig Frei, LF
- Sawyer Reeves, SS
- Ace Reese, 3B
- Noah Sullivan, DH
- Hunter Hines, 1B
- Bryce Chance, CF
- Reed Stallman, RF
- Joe Powell, C
- Gatlin Sanders, 2B
Texas A&M Aggies Starting Lineup
- Kaeden Kent, SS
- Jace LaViolette, CF
- Wyatt Henseler, 3B
- Gavin Kash, 1B
- Bear Harrison, C
- Hayden Schott, DH
- Ben Royo, 2B
- Terrence Kiel II, RF
- Sawyer Farr, LF
Pitching Matchup
Texas A&M: LHP Ryan Prager: 3-4, 4.50 ERA, 78 IP, 67 K, 19 BB, 39 ER, .390 b/avg.
Mississippi State: RHP Ryan McPherson: 4-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB, 11 ER, .176 b/avg.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, First Round, SEC Tournament
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats