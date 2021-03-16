LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Samford at Mississippi State (Tuesday, 3-16-21)

Keep up with MSU's midweek showdown here

Mississippi State has won six games in a row. On Tuesday night, No. 3 MSU is trying to make it seven straight as it battles Samford at Dudy Noble Field.

The two sets of Bulldogs square off in a midweek affair, set for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Here are your starting lineups:

Samford Bulldogs (7-9)

Max Pinto - CF Garrett Howe - 2B Sonny DiChiara - 1B Ryan Crockett - LF Kaden Dreier - C Davis Schwartz - DH Andrew Bennett - RF Will David - 3B Taylor Garris - SS

Blake Bortak - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - C Logan Tanner - DH Josh Hatcher - 1B Brad Cumbest - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Houston Harding - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Samford batting

- Pinto grounds to third and it's a diving stop by MSU's Kamren James. Throw is bad to first though and Pinto reaches. Error. Runner at first, no outs.

- Howe with a bunt single. Pinto advances to second. Runners at first and second, no outs.

- Pinto caught trying to steal third. Houston Harding threw him out at third after he left early. Runner at first, one out.

- DiChiara strikes out swinging. Two outs. Howe tries to steal second and is called out due to batter's interference. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Samford 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Scotty Dubrule walked. Runner at first, no outs.

- Dubrule is caught stealing. Left early and was picked off. 1-3-4 on the putout. One out, bases empty.

- Rowdey Jordan strikes out looking. Two outs, bases empty.

- Tanner Allen grounds out to first. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Samford 0

TOP of 2 - Samford batting

- Crockett with a ground-rule double to left-centerfield. Runner at second, no outs.

- Dreier grounds out to third. Runner holds at second. One out, runner at second.

- Crockett is picked off of second. 1-5-4 on the out. Two outs, nobody on base.

-

