Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus St. John’s
Top of the 1st
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
2B Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
DH Aaron Downs
C Joe Powell
SP Khal Stephen
St. John's Starting Lineup
CF Jackson Tucker
LF Garrett Scavelli
3B Blake Mayberry
C Jimmy Keenan
1B Marty Higgins
DH Paul Orbon
RF Ben Beauchamp
SS Luke Orbon
2B Anthony Brienza
SP Xavier Kolhosser
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been in the NCAA tournament since winning the national title in 2021. As the two-seed, State will start its journey on the road.
Their opponent, St. John's, is coming off a magical run in the Big East Tournament. The Red Storm won the tournament and are playing their best baseball.
However, State played well in Hoover despite some severe shortcomings on offense from their top players. A key hitter for the Bulldogs in this game is Hunter Hines.
The junior first baseman is in a slump, but perhaps his first postseason appearance will break the slump. He is essential to this team if they want to make a run.
The key pitcher for State is Tyler Davis. The VCU transfer has been lights out this year for State, and he will undoubtedly be put into pressure-filled situations and must deliver.
The bullpen has come a long way for this team, and Davis is a massive part of that.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (38-21) (17-13) versus St. John's Red Storm (37-16-1) (14-7)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Ted Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, VA.
TV: ESPN+
Last time out, Red Storm: St Johns won their previous game 4-2 over Georgetown in the Big East conference tournament championship game. Evan Chaffee started the game for the Red Storm, gave up one run over six innings of work, and struck out seven.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State lost their previous game to Tennessee 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. MSU fell behind 3-0, but a five-run fifth inning gave them the lead. However, Tennessee got a solo home run in the eighth to take the lead, and they held on to win.
Mississippi State Starter
Khal Stephen
St. John's Starter
Xavier Kolhosser