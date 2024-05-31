Cowbell Corner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus St. John’s

MSU takes on the Red Storm to open the NCAA tournament.

Jacob Bain

Khal Stephen
Khal Stephen / Mississippi State Athletics

Top of the 1st

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

LF Bryce Chance

SS David Mershon

RF Dakota Jordan

1B Hunter Hines

CF Connor Hujsak

2B Amani Larry

3B Logan Kohler  

DH Aaron Downs

C Joe Powell

SP Khal Stephen

St. John's Starting Lineup

CF Jackson Tucker

LF Garrett Scavelli

3B Blake Mayberry

C Jimmy Keenan

1B Marty Higgins

DH Paul Orbon

RF Ben Beauchamp

SS Luke Orbon

2B Anthony Brienza

SP Xavier Kolhosser

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been in the NCAA tournament since winning the national title in 2021. As the two-seed, State will start its journey on the road.

Their opponent, St. John's, is coming off a magical run in the Big East Tournament. The Red Storm won the tournament and are playing their best baseball.

However, State played well in Hoover despite some severe shortcomings on offense from their top players. A key hitter for the Bulldogs in this game is Hunter Hines.

The junior first baseman is in a slump, but perhaps his first postseason appearance will break the slump. He is essential to this team if they want to make a run.

The key pitcher for State is Tyler Davis. The VCU transfer has been lights out this year for State, and he will undoubtedly be put into pressure-filled situations and must deliver.

The bullpen has come a long way for this team, and Davis is a massive part of that.

What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (38-21) (17-13) versus St. John's Red Storm (37-16-1) (14-7)

When:  Friday at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Ted Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, VA.

TV: ESPN+

Last time out, Red Storm: St Johns won their previous game 4-2 over Georgetown in the Big East conference tournament championship game. Evan Chaffee started the game for the Red Storm, gave up one run over six innings of work, and struck out seven.

Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State lost their previous game to Tennessee 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. MSU fell behind 3-0, but a five-run fifth inning gave them the lead. However, Tennessee got a solo home run in the eighth to take the lead, and they held on to win.

Mississippi State Starter

Khal Stephen

St. John's Starter  


Xavier Kolhosser

Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.