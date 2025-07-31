Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State LB named to Butkus Award Watch List
Preseason watchlists for some of college football’s most prestigious post-season awards and there aren’t many Mississippi State players appearing on the lists.
But there’s at least one now.
Linebacker Jalen Smith was named to the watch list for the 41st annual collegiate Butkus Award that’s given to the nation’s top linebacker. The 51-player list pays tribute to Dick Butkus' iconic No. 51 jersey, worn during his Hall of Fame career as the most feared defender in football history. Award semi-finalists will be named November 4, finalists November 25, and the winner revealed by December 10. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.
Smith is entering his first season with Mississippi State after transferring from Tennessee in the offseason. Smith was named a member of the SEC All-Freshman team in 2024 after finishing with 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss in 12 games.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State baseball will face off against the team that ended its 2025 season a fall exhibition game. The Bulldogs will travel to Pensacola, Fla. to face Florida State at 1 p.m., October 18. The game will be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Miami Marlin’s Double-A affiliate.
"I'm excited about the group of young men that will wear the M over S logo this year and can't wait for them all to come together and get to work this fall," said head coach Brian O'Connor. "We're looking forward to traveling down to Pensacola in October and appreciate the hospitality already shown by Blue Wahoos. We hope to see a lot of Maroon and White in the stands when we take the field against the Seminoles."
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
29 days
Daily Dose Of MIke Leach
In golf, you keep trying to score well when you're ahead. In basketball, they don't quit shooting when they're ahead. In hockey, they don't quit shooting the puck when they're ahead. And in boxing, you don't quit punching when you're ahead. But in football, somehow magically, you're supposed to quit playing when you're ahead.- Mike Leach